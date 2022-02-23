Naresh issues clarification on his ex-wife’s Controversy

Tollywood actor Naresh is one of the highest-paid character actors in Telugu cinema. Naresh’s name made it to the headlines after his ex-wife Ramya Raghupathi landed into controversy. Several cases are reported against Ramya for misusing the funds. Naresh faced the heat and he issued a clarification about the same through a video byte. He said that he got married to Ramya 9 years ago and they parted ways 7 years ago. “I have no connection with her financial transactions. I issued a public notice three months ago after I predicted these so that the people will be able to know about the issue” told Naresh.

“I even warned her in the past about the issue. I received too many phone calls about Ramya. I am not sure about where this issue would head. I have enough clarity and my family has no involvement with this. My family always helped the needy and we are never into any controversies. I am not connected to any of these controversies, thank you” concluded Naresh.

Before this, five women lodged complaints in Gachibowli Police Station against Ramya accusing her of financial fraud. It is heard that Ramya started a ‘Group Income Scheme’ and promised 20 percent returns on the investments. Ramya introduced herself to these women as a daughter of former AP Minister and ex-wife of actor Naresh. She also faked them saying that she owns hotels in Bengaluru. Naresh and Ramya got married in 2010 and they parted ways after three years.