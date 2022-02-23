Dongalunnaru Jagratha – First Look

MM Keeravani’s younger son Sri Simha Koduri is presently doing a different thriller under the direction of first timer Satish Tripura. Preethi Asrani is the heroine opposite Simha in the film produced jointly by Suresh Productions and Guru Films. Shoot of the movie is in last leg. Meanwhile, they have released title and first look poster of the movie.

Dongalunnaru Jagratha is the title finalized for this film where Simha will be seen as a petty thief. The first look poster is eye-catchy with Sri Simha Koduri imprisoned in a room. He is seen yelling, since he finds no escape route. The poster gives an impression that Dongalunnaru Jagratha is going to be a nail-biting thriller.

Kaala Bhairava provides music for the film where Samuthirakani will be seen in a vital role. The makers will announce the release date soon, as the shoot is nearing completion.