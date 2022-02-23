Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case: Three Bollywood beauties Named

Bollywood beauties Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi are under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate after they have received expensive gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar who was arrested in a Rs 215 crore scam and his bail plea has been rejected several times. Some of the intimate pictures of Sukesh Chandrashekhar and Jacqueline also surfaced online. As per the reports from a news daily, Sukesh Chandrashekhar approached three other Bollywood beauties through other sources. The names of Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Bhumi Pednekar are named in the charge sheet of ED after a detailed investigation.

The reports said that Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar refused to accept the luxurious gifts from the conman while Sara Ali Khan received a Franck Muller watch along with a box of chocolates. All these three actresses are named as witnesses in the investigation for now. Earlier, Nora Fatehi received an expensive BMW car and Jacqueline received gifts worth Rs 10 crores from Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The news came out after a detailed investigation from the Enforcement Directorate.