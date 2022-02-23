Jaya Krishna Gummadi grabs national attention with Dadasaheb award

Ever since he started his career with the Telugu film Mr & Mrs Sailaja Krishnamurthy in 2004, cinematographer Jaya Krishna Gummadi is being hailed for his creative camera work.

The National Award winning cinematographer has now been selected for a reputed recognition- Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award.

As per an announcement made at a grand fete in Mumbai, Jaya Krishna Gummadi has emerged the Best Cinematographer for his work in the Hindi film Haseena Dillruba.

The 2021 film revolves around a woman who is under investigation as a suspect in her husband’s murder. Jaya Krishna Gummadi’s cinematography was said to be one of the highlights of the film.

With the latest award, Gummadi has fetched yet another honour to Tollywood.