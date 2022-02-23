Why did Roja seek an appointment with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy?

The hottest topic of discussion in the YSRCP circles is firebrand MLA from Nagari RK Roja seeking an appointment with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Roja sought an appointment with YS Jagan on Wednesday and if sources are to be believed, the meeting would be a stormy one.

Why did she seek an appointment with Jagan and what would she be discussing with the CM, this is the hot topic of debate! Many feel that Roja is likely to press for a ministerial post for herself. Roja, a two-time MLA from Nagari, sees herself as a strong contender for the ministerial post. Her firebrand ways and her strong defence of the party and its programmes both within and outside the house, are a great asset to the party.

But she has been facing problems from within the party. Egged on by a strong minister from Chittoor, the dissidents have been giving her sleepless nights. The dissidents have tried to target her in the name of sand mining, MPP elections and other issues. Even Jagan’s birthday became a subject of dispute in Nagari with Roja’s opponents holding separate celebrations. Roja is unhappy that several of her political rivals in the party were given plum posts, weakening her position in the party and the constituency.

Sources also say that she could also press for the inclusion of Nagari assembly constituency in Sri Balaji district instead of Chittoor district. Whatever be the reason, her appointment with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is now the hot topic of debate in the YSRCP, especially those from Chitttoor district.