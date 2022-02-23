Dhanush invests a bomb on his new Home

Tamil actor Dhanush is now focused on Telugu cinema and the news of the actor parting ways with his wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth created a sensation. The recent update says that the duo changed their minds and decided to stay together for time being. Dhanush is shooting for Sir in the direction of Venky Atluri in Hyderabad and the project is gearing up for August 2022 release. The latest news is that Dhanush is spending Rs 300 crores on his new residence in Chennai. If this is true, Dhanush would be the first South Indian actor to own a home worth Rs 300 crores.

The actor is charging Rs 50 crores per film and he also signed a film in the direction of Sekhar Kammula. Dhanush is taking Rs 100 crores for his two Telugu projects. Both these projects are expected to complete this year. Dhanush is investing all his earnings in his new residence as per the update. The actor also has a couple of Tamil and Hindi films lined up.