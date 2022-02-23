Sukumar to direct Megastar

Top director Sukumar is riding high with the super success of Pushpa: The Rise and he is working on the sequel Pushpa: The Rule. The shoot commences later this year and Sukumar posted a picture with Megastar Chiranjeevi on his Instagram page. “Dream come true. Wielding megaphone for Megastar. Details very soon” posted Sukumar. Chiranjeevi and Sukumar will work together for a commercial and the details will be out soon. Sukumar is all excited about the collaboration and he called it a dream come true.

Megastar is occupied with back to back projects and he is working without breaks. The veteran actor is also signing endorsements and he is shooting for them. He is done with the shoot of Acharya and Chiranjeevi is busy with the shoots of God Father, Bhola Shankar and Bobby’s films. Megastar is expected to have more than 4 releases in the next two years.