TTD EO Jawahar Reddy is Jagan’s secretary, DGP gets ACB DG post!

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy transferred key IAS and IPS officers on Tuesday night.

K.S.Jawahar Reddy, who is working as Executive Officer, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD EO) has been posted as special chief secretary to Chief Minister in the CMO.

Jawahar Reddy was brought in the place of Praveen Prakash, who was the principal secretary in CMO, whom Jagan transferred on February 14 and sent to Delhi as resident commissioner of AP Bhavan, considered as an insignificant post.

Meanwhile Jawahar Reddy will continue to hold additional charge of TTD EO besides post in CMO.

IPS officer Kasireddy VRN Reddy, who was recently given additional charge of DGP in the place of Gautam Sawang, was transferred from DGP, Intelligence post to DG, ACB post. But, Reddy will continue to hold additional charge of DGP.

ACB DG P.Seetharama Anjaneyulu, has been posted as DGP, intelligence in the place of Kasireddy.

Jagan appointed Shankha Brata Bagchi as Director General, Vigilance and Enforcement relieving Kasireddy from full additional charge of the said post.

G.Sai Prasad, was given key post of CCLA (commissioner of land administration) in the place of Neerabh Kumar Prasad, who was posted as special chief secretary, environment and forests.

MT Krishna Babu, principal secretary, transport, roads and buildings is placed in full additional charge of post of commissioner, transport, roads and buildings.

Shashi Bhushan Kumar, principal secretary, finance, is transferred and posted as principal secretary, water resources department, in the place of Jawahar Reddy.