Home > Politics

‘Brain Gain’ will replace ‘Brain Drain’ soon, vows Nara Lokesh

Published on January 4, 2025 by swathy

nara lokesh Launching Dokka Seethamma Mid Day Meals Scheme

AP Govt is charting strategy to ensure ‘Brain Gain’ instead of ‘Brain Drain’ by creating job and entrepreneurial opportunities in the state, proclaimed HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh.

Launching, Dokka Seethamma Mid Day Meals Scheme in Govt Junior Colleges, dynamic young Minister Nara Lokesh announced on Saturday, Govt has decided to constitute Rs 5,000 Cr Fund for developing infrastructure facilities in Govt Welfare Hostels.

During the launch of Midday Meals, Nara Lokesh had an inspiring conversation with junior college students at Payakapuram Govt Junior College, Vijayawada.

“Chandrababu Naidu Govt is making all efforts to create jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities in AP. We are aiming to create 20 lakh new jobs in the next five years. This will ensure that our youth, who have graduated from the state’s colleges and have skills, will get job in AP itself,” said Nara Lokesh in his interaction with Intermediate students.

Nara Lokesh informed that AP Govt’s efforts in the field of job creation will ensure ‘Brain Gain’ controlling ‘Brain Drain’, when Intermediate Student Jakri Reddy questioned about AP youth’s migration to other states and countries for opportunities.

Pointing out how CM Chandrababu Naidu developed Hyderabad into an IT destination and opportunities hub, brought prosperity to Anantapur with Kia, Nara Lokesh assured students that even AP will be developed on all fronts in the next five years, stopping Brain Drain.

When M Rajesh, a second year Intermediate Student, questioned Nara Lokesh about his fitness secret behind 3000-km long Yuva Galam Padayatra, young leader gave an inspiring answer.

“More than fitness, determination is required. I’m inspired by Lee Kuan Yew, the first Prime Minister of Singapore, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Chandrababu Naidu. The vision and determination of Lee Kuan Yew, character and concern of Vajpayee, discipline and hardwork of Chandrababu Naidu inspire me. We can achieve great results by taking the road less traveled. I have intentionally taken Education Ministry to transform the state by turning students and youth into successful professionals and entrepreneurs,” explained Nara Lokesh, in the inspiring conversation.

