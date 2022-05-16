Breaking: KGF: Chapter 2 streaming on Amazon Prime

KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the biggest hits of the country and the film is still having a decent run in its sixth week all over. The film has been exceptional in Hindi and it reported decent numbers over the weekend. The digital streaming rights of KGF: Chapter 2 are bought by Amazon Prime for a record price. KGF: Chapter 2 is now available for streaming on the platform but not for free. The film can be rented for Rs 199 for a one-time watch. KGF: Chapter 2 is available in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

Without any official announcement, the film is made available on Amazon Prime today. KGF: Chapter 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel and it has Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh in the lead roles. The makers also announced KGF: Chapter 3 and the film will release during summer 2024. Hombale Films are the producers of this massive action entertainer. Prashanth Neel is currently directing Prabhas in Salaar which will have a summer 2023 theatrical release.