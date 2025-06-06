Bunny Vas Comments on Tollywood: Mixed Reactions

Tollywood has been going through a tough phase and there are a lot of issues to be discussed by the producers to resolve them. Tollywood young producer Bunny Vas took his social media page today to discuss about these issues. He said “The Producers and Exhibitors should not correct the Percentage system. They have to find ways of bringing the audience back to theatres. The films are given to OTT platforms in 28 days after the theatrical release. If this trend continues, all the single screens across the Telugu states will be closed in the next 4-5 years. Our top stars should rethink about this. They have to do more and more films instead of doing a film for every two years”.

Bunny Vas at the same time received huge criticism as all his recent films are sold for OTTs and they are streamed within 28 days of the theatrical release. His recent film Single released on May 9th and the film is streaming now on Amazon Prime in just three weeks. Films of Bunny Vas like 18 Pages, Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha, Ambajipeta Marriage Band, Aay and Thandel followed the similar plan. Every producer is blaming each other but there is no unity among the producers in selling off the OTT rights.