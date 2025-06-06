x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Bunny Vas Comments on Tollywood: Mixed Reactions

Published on June 6, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Bunny Vas Comments on Tollywood: Mixed Reactions
image
Court Hammer Falls Again on Sajjala’s Family
image
First Look of Mithra Mandali Unveiled – Niharika N M makes her Telugu Debut with Priyadarshi
image
A Huge Embarrassment for Kamal Haasan
image
Tragedy in Malayalam Actor’s Family

Bunny Vas Comments on Tollywood: Mixed Reactions

Tollywood has been going through a tough phase and there are a lot of issues to be discussed by the producers to resolve them. Tollywood young producer Bunny Vas took his social media page today to discuss about these issues. He said “The Producers and Exhibitors should not correct the Percentage system. They have to find ways of bringing the audience back to theatres. The films are given to OTT platforms in 28 days after the theatrical release. If this trend continues, all the single screens across the Telugu states will be closed in the next 4-5 years. Our top stars should rethink about this. They have to do more and more films instead of doing a film for every two years”.

Bunny Vas at the same time received huge criticism as all his recent films are sold for OTTs and they are streamed within 28 days of the theatrical release. His recent film Single released on May 9th and the film is streaming now on Amazon Prime in just three weeks. Films of Bunny Vas like 18 Pages, Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha, Ambajipeta Marriage Band, Aay and Thandel followed the similar plan. Every producer is blaming each other but there is no unity among the producers in selling off the OTT rights.

Previous Court Hammer Falls Again on Sajjala’s Family
else

TRENDING

image
Bunny Vas Comments on Tollywood: Mixed Reactions
image
First Look of Mithra Mandali Unveiled – Niharika N M makes her Telugu Debut with Priyadarshi
image
A Huge Embarrassment for Kamal Haasan

Latest

image
Bunny Vas Comments on Tollywood: Mixed Reactions
image
Court Hammer Falls Again on Sajjala’s Family
image
First Look of Mithra Mandali Unveiled – Niharika N M makes her Telugu Debut with Priyadarshi
image
A Huge Embarrassment for Kamal Haasan
image
Tragedy in Malayalam Actor’s Family

Most Read

image
Court Hammer Falls Again on Sajjala’s Family
image
Vijayawada Station to Get ₹850 Cr Mega Upgrade!
image
Breakup Alert: Trump and Musk’s Friendship Crashes

Related Articles

Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister Nayanthara Family Latest Images Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025 Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini