Official: Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Postponed

Keeping the rumors to rest, the team of Hari Hara Veera Mallu has announced that the film is not hitting the screens on June 12th as per the plan. There are lot of rumors about the new release date of the film and it will be finalized and announced soon. Here is the official statement from the makers

Hari Hara Veera Mallu continues to be one of the most eagerly awaited cinematic spectacles across the globe. With growing speculation about the film’s release, the makers have issued an official statement. “With heartfelt gratitude, we thank all the fans, well-wishers, and cinema lovers who have stood by Hari Hara Veera Mallu with unwavering patience and belief. Despite relentless efforts to meet the previously announced release date of June 12th, we must inform you that the film will not be hitting theatres as scheduled.

This decision, though difficult, was necessary. Powerstar Pawan Kalyan Garu’s legacy deserves nothing short of cinematic brilliance, and every frame of this magnum opus must reflect that. We ask for just a little more time, the reward will be worth the wait.” As the buzz grows, we are also aware of the wave of digital chatter and misinformation circulating across social media. Many are writing, speculating, assuming things and we kindly urge everyone not to believe or spread any unverified news.

Please wait for updates only through our official handles. Until then, no single claim or rumor should be taken as truth. This film has been a monumental journey – a gigantic entertainer crafted by hundreds of artists, technicians, and dreamers working round the clock to create something truly timeless. While this delay may momentarily test our patience, it also signals that something far greater is taking shape. The team is racing ahead in post-production to ensure every visual amazes, every sound resonates, and every scene leaves a mark.

We’re thrilled to share that the grand, visual and powerful theatrical trailer of #HariHaraVeeraMallu is on its way! Along with the trailer, we’ll also be unveiling the new release date, so stay tuned for the big announcement! The anticipation is building, and we can’t wait to share this spectacular preview with you. Get ready to be blown away! Directed by AM Jyothi Krishna and Krish Jagarlamudi and music by Oscar-winner M. M. Keeravani, the film is set to become a massive musical and visual storm.

Cinematography by Gnana Shekar V. S. and Manoj Paramahamsa, along with editing by Praveen KL, is shaping this into a grand theatrical experience. Presented by AM Rathnam and Produced by A. Dayakar Rao under Mega Surya Production, this magnum opus is being made on an epic scale for the fans, and for cinema itself. We sincerely appreciate your continued support, love, and patience. The storm is coming very soon!! History will roar through theatres.