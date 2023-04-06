Buzz: Record deal for Vijay’s Leo

Ilayathalapathy Vijay is the highest paid South Indian actor. The actor is shooting for his next film titled Leo. Vikram fame Lokesh Kanagaraj is the director and the shoot of the film is currently on. The makers recently closed the non-theatrical rights of the film for a record price. The non-theatrical rights of the film are sold for Rs 180 crores which is a record. The non-theatrical rights of Vijay’s Varisu are sold for Rs 120 crores. Leo is carrying terrific buzz and the film is announced for Dasara release this year.

Critically acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in an important role in Leo. Trisha is the leading lady and Anirudh is scoring the music. Seven Sreen Studios are the producers of Leo. A major portion of the shoot will be completed in Hyderabad and Chennai. An official release date of Leo will be announced very soon.