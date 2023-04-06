Ravi Teja Will Break The Jinx With Ravanasura: Abhishek

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja attempted a crime thriller for the first time with Ravanasura which was directed by Sudheer Varma. Abhishek Nama and Ravi Teja together produced the movie that features five heroines, while Sushanth will be seen in a very vital role.

Abhishek Nama who did fine arts suggested the title Ravanasura and also designed the title logo. “I’m more interested in making good movies with unique concepts. Ravi Teja called me to make the movie, after finalizing the story. He is also a producer.”

The producer avows Ravi Teja hasn’t done this kind of movie earlier. “The audience will be shocked to see Ravi Teja’s character in the movie. It’s a new concept and other heroes too will come forward to do such movies, if Ravanasura works out.”

Abhishek says they aren’t revealing the suspense elements, since it will not give the wow and shocking moments to the audience in the theatres. “We get surprised when we watch films like Kantara. However, we have our own doubts about whether these kinds of movies work here. However, Ravi Teja will break the jinx with Ravanasura.”

The producer also says there is a scope to make sequel to Ravanasura.