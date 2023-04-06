Shankar picks up Ram Charan over Pawan Kalyan

Top producer Dil Raju completed 20 years in Telugu cinema and he interacted with the media on the occasion. He is producing the biggest pan-Indian film Game Changer featuring Ram Charan and the film is directed by Shankar. Dil Raju during his interview said that Shankar considered Pawan Kalyan for the lead role in Game Changer and he felt that Ram Charan would be a better choice than Pawan Kalyan. “After Shankar felt that Ram Charan would be the apt choice, we decided to go with Ram Charan and this is how Game Changer happened,” told Dil Raju.

More than 50 percent of Game Changer shoot is wrapped up and the film is aimed for summer 2024 release. Kiara Advani is the heroine and Jayaram, Srikanth, Anjali and Sunil will be seen in other prominent roles in Game Changer. Thaman is scoring the music and background score.