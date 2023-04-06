Ravi Teja going to Bollywood

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja is back with a bang. He delivered two hits with Dhamaka and Waltair Veerayya. Ravi Teja is busy with Tiger Nageswara Rao and Eagle. The actor is now all set to make his straight debut in Bollywood with the remake of super hit Tamil film Maanaadu. Ravi Tej will reprise the role of Simbu while Varun Dhawan will play the role essayed by SJ Suryah. The film will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages.

An official announcement about the director and the production house would be made soon. Varun Dhawan is busy with multiple projects and web series. Ravi Teja and Varun Dhawan combo would be quite interesting and we have to wait for an official announcement.