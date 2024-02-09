x
Buzz: Vijay Deverakonda in talks for one more Film?

Published on February 9, 2024

Vijay Deverakonda is currently shooting for Family Star, a family entertainer directed by Parasuram and the film is announced for summer release. Vijay Deverakonda has several films lined up and the young actor has given his nod for Rahul Sankrityan. The duo worked together for Taxiwaala in the past. Rahul last directed Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy and he has been working on an interesting script from the past two years. He is done with the final script and narrated it to Vijay Deverakonda recently.

Vijay Deverakonda gave his nod and the filming will start next year. Mythri Movie Makers are on board to produce this interesting pan-Indian film that is planned on a huge budget. The pre-production work will commence soon. Vijay Deverakonda will soon join the sets of Gautam Tinnanuri’s action entertainer and the shoot resumes in April. Vijay Deverakonda also gave his nod for Ravikiran Kola and the shoot too starts soon.

Next Mahesh Babu in Transformation Mode
