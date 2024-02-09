Mahesh Babu in Transformation Mode

Superstar Mahesh Babu is off to Europe after the release of Guntur Kaaram and he is preparing for his next film that will be directed by SS Rajamouli. The actor returned back to Hyderabad and he is spotted with a thick beard and he wore a cap in some of the clicks. The actor is growing hair for Rajamouli’s film. Some of the sketches of his looks are ready but things will be finalized right before the shoot. Seems like, Rajamouli wanted Mahesh Babu to grow some thick beard and the actor is following it. There is something exciting loading for Mahesh Babu’s fans.

The shoot of this untitled film starts in April or May this year. Mahesh Babu will participate in the script sessions and a special workshop will be conducted before the shoot. Touted to be an action adventure, the film will release in several international languages. Rajamouli will reveal several interesting details about the film right before the shoot starts. MM Keeravani is the music director and PS Vinod will handle the cinematography work. KL Narayana in association with a Hollywood studio will produce this big-budget attempt.