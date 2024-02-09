x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting
Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting
Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black
Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black
Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit
Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Soniya Akula engagement
Soniya Akula engagement
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
View all stories
Home > Politics

Jagan meets Modi, seeks funds for state projects

Published on February 9, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Robinhood One More Time Song: Instant Chartbuster
image
Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 Pushed Again
image
Elon Musk, Chandrababu, YS Jagan, KA Paul and interesting chat in SC
image
Veteran Tollywood Lyricist is no More
image
Akhil Akkineni is Engaged

Jagan meets Modi, seeks funds for state projects

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his chambers in Parliament on Friday and sought him to expedite several issues related to the State.

Reminding the Prime Minister that the Finance Ministry has already agreed to remove component-wise expenditure ceiling on Polavaram Project and release Rs 12,911crore for its first phase completion, the Chief Minister urged him to get Cabinet approval for the two pending issues.

He also urged the Prime Minister to release on a priority basis Rs 17,144 crore for speedy completion of the project first phase, the proposal of which was pending in the Jal Shakti Ministry. He further sought immediate steps from the Centre to ensure the release of Rs 7,230 crore arrears by the Telangana Government to APGENCO for the power supplied to it for three years from 2014.

The Chief Minister also urged him to grant Special Status to Andhra Pradesh and implement other assurances given at the time of bifurcation as it helps the State attract investments for industrial development and improve employment opportunities. He further sought Centre’s financial support for the 17 new medical colleges out of which classes have commenced in five colleges and the rest are under construction.

The Chief Minister also urged the Prime Minister to grant necessary funds for the 55-km six-lane highway that connects Visakhapatnam city with Bhogapuram International airport via Bhogapuram, Bhimili, Rishi Konda and Visakhapatnam Port.

He also further urged that the Visakhapatnam-Kurnool high speed corridor proposed in the Andhra Pradesh Bifurcation Act be extended to Bangalore via Kadapa, and as part of this, new railway line should be laid connecting Kadapa, Pulivendula, Mudigubba, Sri Satya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam and Hindupur for providing proper connectivity to the backward Rayalaseema.

Next Manikandan expresses heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming love for True Lover Previous Mahesh Babu in Transformation Mode
else

TRENDING

image
Robinhood One More Time Song: Instant Chartbuster
image
Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 Pushed Again
image
Veteran Tollywood Lyricist is no More

Latest

image
Robinhood One More Time Song: Instant Chartbuster
image
Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 Pushed Again
image
Elon Musk, Chandrababu, YS Jagan, KA Paul and interesting chat in SC
image
Veteran Tollywood Lyricist is no More
image
Akhil Akkineni is Engaged

Most Read

image
Elon Musk, Chandrababu, YS Jagan, KA Paul and interesting chat in SC
image
Tribal student Shailaja’s death raises serious concerns
image
Sakshi’s Analysis of ‘Maha’ Election Results Ignores Pawan Kalyan’s Role

Related Articles

Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit MoringaSeeds Health Benefits Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet Tips To Reduce Back Pain Soniya Akula engagement Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump