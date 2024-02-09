x
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Soniya Akula engagement
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Anjali in colorful mode
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
Manikandan expresses heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming love for True Lover

Published on February 9, 2024

Manikandan expresses heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming love for True Lover

Starring Manikandan and Sai Gouri Priya, the film “Lover,” directed by Prabhuram Vyaas, has received a positive response at its Chennai premiere. The movie, rebranded as “True Lover” for the Telugu audience, is being introduced by renowned director Maruthi and acclaimed producer SKN.

Set for a release on February 10th, just in time for Valentine’s week, “True Lover” is a production of Nazerath Pasilian, Magesh Raj Pasilian, and Yuvaraj Ganesan, under the Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment banners.

Today pre-release press meet was held, where the entire team expressed their excitement and confidence in this distinctive romantic drama. SKN has scheduled special screenings for celebrities and paid premieres for the following day.

Producer SKN mentioned, “The Tamil premiere has garnered praise for being an exceptionally touching love story, unlike anything seen recently. We are confident that the story will resonate well with the Telugu viewers and become a highlight of this Valentine’s week.”

Director Maruthi stated, “I was as thrilled as the first time I saw this film. ‘True Lover’s’ story is depicted by the director in a very authentic manner. He has thought deeply and crafted the script with care. Prabhuram Vyas’s directorial talent is commendable.”

Manikandan, the film’s lead, expressed his gratitude, saying, “I am overwhelmed by the acceptance I’ve received as a Telugu actor. ‘True Lover’ is intricately woven, with each scene connecting to the next. Missing even a moment means missing a part of the narrative. The film is meticulously made.”

