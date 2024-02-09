Manikandan expresses heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming love for True Lover

Starring Manikandan and Sai Gouri Priya, the film “Lover,” directed by Prabhuram Vyaas, has received a positive response at its Chennai premiere. The movie, rebranded as “True Lover” for the Telugu audience, is being introduced by renowned director Maruthi and acclaimed producer SKN.

Set for a release on February 10th, just in time for Valentine’s week, “True Lover” is a production of Nazerath Pasilian, Magesh Raj Pasilian, and Yuvaraj Ganesan, under the Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment banners.

Today pre-release press meet was held, where the entire team expressed their excitement and confidence in this distinctive romantic drama. SKN has scheduled special screenings for celebrities and paid premieres for the following day.

Producer SKN mentioned, “The Tamil premiere has garnered praise for being an exceptionally touching love story, unlike anything seen recently. We are confident that the story will resonate well with the Telugu viewers and become a highlight of this Valentine’s week.”

Director Maruthi stated, “I was as thrilled as the first time I saw this film. ‘True Lover’s’ story is depicted by the director in a very authentic manner. He has thought deeply and crafted the script with care. Prabhuram Vyas’s directorial talent is commendable.”

Manikandan, the film’s lead, expressed his gratitude, saying, “I am overwhelmed by the acceptance I’ve received as a Telugu actor. ‘True Lover’ is intricately woven, with each scene connecting to the next. Missing even a moment means missing a part of the narrative. The film is meticulously made.”