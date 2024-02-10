Buzz: Marathi beauty in NTR’s Devara?

Young Tiger NTR’s upcoming film Devara is in shooting mode and it is said to be an action drama. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film has Janhvi Kapoor essaying the role of the leading lady. As per the update, Marathi girl Shruti Marathe has been approached for a crucial role and the actress signed the project. Shruti Marathe has done an ample number of films in Hindi, Marathi and Tamil. She is also a familiar face on the small screen because of serials.

The next schedule of Devara will resume this month in Hyderabad. With a delay in the post-production work and the VFX work, Devara is now out of summer race. The new release date of Devara will be announced soon. The film is a pan-Indian attempt and is jointly produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts. Rockstar Anirudh is scoring the music and background score. NTR will complete the shoot of Devara and will join the sets of War 2 along with Hrithik Roshan.