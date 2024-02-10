x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting
Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting
Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black
Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black
Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit
Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Soniya Akula engagement
Soniya Akula engagement
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Buzz: Marathi beauty in NTR’s Devara?

Published on February 10, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Mega DSC Syllabus: AP Govt initiates a good practice
image
NVSS challenges Congress for a public debate
image
Dhanush approaches Madras High Court against Nayanthara
image
Protests against ethanol plant getting intense
image
Robinhood Teaser Launch

Buzz: Marathi beauty in NTR’s Devara?

Young Tiger NTR’s upcoming film Devara is in shooting mode and it is said to be an action drama. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film has Janhvi Kapoor essaying the role of the leading lady. As per the update, Marathi girl Shruti Marathe has been approached for a crucial role and the actress signed the project. Shruti Marathe has done an ample number of films in Hindi, Marathi and Tamil. She is also a familiar face on the small screen because of serials.

The next schedule of Devara will resume this month in Hyderabad. With a delay in the post-production work and the VFX work, Devara is now out of summer race. The new release date of Devara will be announced soon. The film is a pan-Indian attempt and is jointly produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts. Rockstar Anirudh is scoring the music and background score. NTR will complete the shoot of Devara and will join the sets of War 2 along with Hrithik Roshan.

Next Rakul Preet joins Ramayana? Previous Manikandan expresses heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming love for True Lover
else

TRENDING

image
Dhanush approaches Madras High Court against Nayanthara
image
No truth in OTT deal for Naga Chaitanya’s Wedding
image
Huge Scam on the sets of Varun Tej’s Matka

Latest

image
Mega DSC Syllabus: AP Govt initiates a good practice
image
NVSS challenges Congress for a public debate
image
Dhanush approaches Madras High Court against Nayanthara
image
Protests against ethanol plant getting intense
image
Robinhood Teaser Launch

Most Read

image
Mega DSC Syllabus: AP Govt initiates a good practice
image
NVSS challenges Congress for a public debate
image
Protests against ethanol plant getting intense

Related Articles

Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit MoringaSeeds Health Benefits Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet Tips To Reduce Back Pain Soniya Akula engagement Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake