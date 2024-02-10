Rakul Preet joins Ramayana?

Rakul Preet Singh has been waiting for the big break in Bollywood after a series of disappointments. As per the ongoing buzz, Rakul is in talks for Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological epic Ramayana that is all set to roll. As per the ongoing speculation, Rakul has been in talks to essay the role of Surphanaka, the sister of Ravana. The talks are going on for a long time and an official announcement will be made soon.

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi was considered to reprise the role of Sita. But the fresh speculation says that Janhvi Kapoor’s name is considered and the talks are in the final stages. Yash will be seen as Ravana in the film. Sunny Deol is in talks to play Lord Hanuman and Lara Dutta will be seen as Kaikeyi in Ramayana. The shooting formalities will start in April and the first installment of Ramayana will release next year. Ranbir Kapoor is specially getting trained for the role.