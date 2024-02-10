x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting
Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting
Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black
Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black
Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit
Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Soniya Akula engagement
Soniya Akula engagement
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Rakul Preet joins Ramayana?

Published on February 10, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Mega DSC Syllabus: AP Govt initiates a good practice
image
NVSS challenges Congress for a public debate
image
Dhanush approaches Madras High Court against Nayanthara
image
Protests against ethanol plant getting intense
image
Robinhood Teaser Launch

Rakul Preet joins Ramayana?

Rakul Preet Singh has been waiting for the big break in Bollywood after a series of disappointments. As per the ongoing buzz, Rakul is in talks for Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological epic Ramayana that is all set to roll. As per the ongoing speculation, Rakul has been in talks to essay the role of Surphanaka, the sister of Ravana. The talks are going on for a long time and an official announcement will be made soon.

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi was considered to reprise the role of Sita. But the fresh speculation says that Janhvi Kapoor’s name is considered and the talks are in the final stages. Yash will be seen as Ravana in the film. Sunny Deol is in talks to play Lord Hanuman and Lara Dutta will be seen as Kaikeyi in Ramayana. The shooting formalities will start in April and the first installment of Ramayana will release next year. Ranbir Kapoor is specially getting trained for the role.

Next Chaurya Paatam Teaser: Comic Tonic Previous Buzz: Marathi beauty in NTR’s Devara?
else

TRENDING

image
Dhanush approaches Madras High Court against Nayanthara
image
No truth in OTT deal for Naga Chaitanya’s Wedding
image
Huge Scam on the sets of Varun Tej’s Matka

Latest

image
Mega DSC Syllabus: AP Govt initiates a good practice
image
NVSS challenges Congress for a public debate
image
Dhanush approaches Madras High Court against Nayanthara
image
Protests against ethanol plant getting intense
image
Robinhood Teaser Launch

Most Read

image
Mega DSC Syllabus: AP Govt initiates a good practice
image
NVSS challenges Congress for a public debate
image
Protests against ethanol plant getting intense

Related Articles

Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit MoringaSeeds Health Benefits Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet Tips To Reduce Back Pain Soniya Akula engagement Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake