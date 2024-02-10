x
Chaurya Paatam Teaser: Comic Tonic

Published on February 10, 2024 by ramakrishna

Chaurya Paatam Teaser: Comic Tonic

Director Trinadha Rao Nakkina is riding high with the success of Dhamaka has started his own banner Nakkina Narratives to make content-oriented movies. The director who shares good rapport with cinematographer Karthik Ghattamaneni roped in him as the cinematographer for his maiden production venture Chaurya Paatam.

Interestingly, it’s Karthik who wrote the story for the movie, while Nikhil Gollamari is debuting as a director. Indhra Ram and Payal Radhakrishna are the lead pair in this crime comedy. Today, the makers released the film’s first look poster and also a teaser.

The teaser begins with the protagonist instructing his team regarding stealing in a village. They introduce themselves as documentary filmmakers and try to talk in a code language only. In the process of stealing a Grameen Bank, they face many unforeseen circumstances that offer a comic tonic to the viewers.

Everything about the teaser, from the story to the taking, to the technical aspects, to the performances was spot on. The makers will announce the film’s release date soon.

