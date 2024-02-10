Utsavam: Feel The Magic Of First Kiss

The film Utsavam generated a lot of interest with its first look poster and then the teaser. Billed to be a feel-good entertainer, the film stars Dilip Prakash and Regina Cassandra. Arjun Sai is directing the movie under the banner of Hornbill Pictures. The film’s first single was unleashed today.

Feel the magic of the first kiss with this enchanting number composed by Anup Rubens. Regina fortuitously kisses on the lips of Dilip who then starts celebrating the first kiss experience. Anantha Sriram’s lyrics are a major highlight of this foot-tapping number.

The vocals by Ram Miriyala are lively. Dilip showed his energy in dances in the song which will attract youth. The movie Utsavam which deals with the subject of the struggles of Surabhi Nataka Mandali is gearing up for release.