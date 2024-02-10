x
Shalini Pandey Pretty Look
Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree
Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure
Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits
Samyuktha Menon At Private Event In Vijayawada
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting
Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black
Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Utsavam: Feel The Magic Of First Kiss

Published on February 10, 2024 by ramakrishna

Utsavam: Feel The Magic Of First Kiss

The film Utsavam generated a lot of interest with its first look poster and then the teaser. Billed to be a feel-good entertainer, the film stars Dilip Prakash and Regina Cassandra. Arjun Sai is directing the movie under the banner of Hornbill Pictures. The film’s first single was unleashed today.

Feel the magic of the first kiss with this enchanting number composed by Anup Rubens. Regina fortuitously kisses on the lips of Dilip who then starts celebrating the first kiss experience. Anantha Sriram’s lyrics are a major highlight of this foot-tapping number.

The vocals by Ram Miriyala are lively. Dilip showed his energy in dances in the song which will attract youth. The movie Utsavam which deals with the subject of the struggles of Surabhi Nataka Mandali is gearing up for release.

