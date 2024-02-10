Shariff strongly condemns searches on Narayana’s residence

Strongly condemning the searches on the house of former minister and TDP leader, Narayana, former chairman of the State Legislative Council and senior TDP leader, MA Shariff, on Saturday asked did Narayana commit a mistake of continuing with the TDP.

Is Narayana a smuggler to conduct raids on his residence with so many personnel, Shariff said while talking to media persons at the party headquarters here. The former Council chairman felt that these raids clearly reflect that the personal animosity against Narayana has reached its heights and Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is still taking personal revenge on him.

“It is really atrocious that a team of 100 police personnel, led by five DSPs and eight inspectors took part in the raid without the permission of the court,” Shariff remarked. The TDP leader strongly believed that the YSRCP Government is completely degrading all the systems and the ruling party is misusing these systems to harass the leaders of the Opposition parties.

The raids conducted on the residence of Narayana is clear evidence that the YSRCP is misusing its power, and the ruling party is exploiting the systems to create a sort of fear among the leaders of Opposition parties. Narayana, who has risen to this stage from the very bottom level, has become so popular in the State by setting up several educational institutions like schools, engineering and medical colleges and upholding the academic standards, he said.

Narayana always follows certain standards and ethics, Shariff said and asked as to why these raids on his residence are conducted now. He always stood solidly by the TDP and has been encouraging the party cadre, Shariff remarked.

Recalling how raids were conducted earlier on the Narayana educational institutions, Shariff felt that since the ruling party could not prove anything after these raids now resorted to conduct raids on his residence. How searches can be conducted in his residence without proper permission, he asked.

If the officials blindly follow Jagan’s commands, in future they have to pay a very heavy price, Shariff felt and asked whether Narayana is an extremist to conduct raids in such a manner. “Though Jagan knows pretty well that he is losing power soon, he still has not learnt any lesson,” the former Council chairman remarked.

Pointing out that the officials could not find any money or valuables, he asked as to why the cots were damaged and why Narayana’s wife was placed under house-arrest. Shariff said that the chairman of the Minorities Commission who is expected to function beyond any political considerations is dancing to the tunes of the ruling dispensation.

Shariff strongly believed that the TDP-Jana Sena combine is coming to power in another couple of months and all those who are violating the norms under directions from the ruling party leaders will have to pay a very heavy price.