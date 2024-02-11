x
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting
Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black
Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Soniya Akula engagement
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
Record number of premieres for Ooru Peru Bhairavakona

Published on February 11, 2024 by ratnasri

Record number of premieres for Ooru Peru Bhairavakona

Sundeep Kishan has been waiting to score a blockbuster from a long time and he pinned many hopes on his upcoming film Ooru Peru Bhairavakona. The film’s trailer generated enough buzz and the makers closed all the deals. The makers are left in table profits before the release. Ooru Peru Bhairavakona is hitting the screens on February 16th across the globe. The makers are planning special paid premieres on February 14th on the eve of Valentine’s Day. More than 75 premieres are planned across the Telugu states on February 14th and the shows may get increased as per the demand.

The team of Ooru Peru Bhairavakona is quite confident on the film and they are releasing the film in a record number of screens. VI Anand is the director and Sundeep Kishan, Kavya Thapar, Varsha Bollamma played the lead roles. AK Entertainment and Hasya Entertainment are the producers. Sekhar Chandra scored the music and the makers spent lavishly on the VFX work because of which the film’s release got delayed several times.

