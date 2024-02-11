Record number of premieres for Ooru Peru Bhairavakona

Sundeep Kishan has been waiting to score a blockbuster from a long time and he pinned many hopes on his upcoming film Ooru Peru Bhairavakona. The film’s trailer generated enough buzz and the makers closed all the deals. The makers are left in table profits before the release. Ooru Peru Bhairavakona is hitting the screens on February 16th across the globe. The makers are planning special paid premieres on February 14th on the eve of Valentine’s Day. More than 75 premieres are planned across the Telugu states on February 14th and the shows may get increased as per the demand.

The team of Ooru Peru Bhairavakona is quite confident on the film and they are releasing the film in a record number of screens. VI Anand is the director and Sundeep Kishan, Kavya Thapar, Varsha Bollamma played the lead roles. AK Entertainment and Hasya Entertainment are the producers. Sekhar Chandra scored the music and the makers spent lavishly on the VFX work because of which the film’s release got delayed several times.