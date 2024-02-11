x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks
Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks
Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event
Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event
Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch
Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch
Pushpa-2 Kochi Event
Pushpa-2 Kochi Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event
Shalini Pandey Pretty Look
Shalini Pandey Pretty Look
Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black
Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree
Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree
Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again
Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure
Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits
Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits
Samyuktha Menon At Private Event In Vijayawada
Samyuktha Menon At Private Event In Vijayawada
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Samantha getting back to Work

Published on February 11, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Rajinikanth to return back to Shoot
image
RGV’s statement on Recent Cases and Controversies
image
Allari Naresh’s Bachhala Malli Teaser is Rustic
image
Allu Arjun’s Anti-Narcotics awareness campaign Video Out
image
Pushpa Fame Meesam Suresh Interview

Samantha getting back to Work

Samantha has taken a major break after she got diagnosed with Myositis. The actress announced that she would take a break and she completed all her current projects. The actress also recently dubbed for her Bollywood film Citadel directed by Raj and DK that will release soon. Samantha has been holidaying with her friends, taking medication without skipping her workouts. The actress now announced that she is all set to return back to work soon. Samantha also said that she has done Health Podcasts very recently and they will be out next week.

Samantha said that she is all excited about these podcasts. Samantha has been in talks with various filmmakers and she is expected to announce her next project at the earliest. After the super success of The Family Man: Season 2, the actress is rushed with several offers from Hindi. She is even keen to do interesting films in all the Indian languages. Some of her recent Telugu films did not fare well at the box-office. Hope Samantha makes a strong comeback very soon.

Next Ooru Peru Bhairavakona movie press meet Previous Record number of premieres for Ooru Peru Bhairavakona
else

TRENDING

image
Rajinikanth to return back to Shoot
image
RGV’s statement on Recent Cases and Controversies
image
Allari Naresh’s Bachhala Malli Teaser is Rustic

Latest

image
Rajinikanth to return back to Shoot
image
RGV’s statement on Recent Cases and Controversies
image
Allari Naresh’s Bachhala Malli Teaser is Rustic
image
Allu Arjun’s Anti-Narcotics awareness campaign Video Out
image
Pushpa Fame Meesam Suresh Interview

Most Read

image
Tribal girl Shailaja died of cardiac arrest, clarifies Minister Seethakka
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Delhi Visit: Key Meetings and Future Plans
image
Big breaking: Ethanol factory belongs to BRS former Minister Talasani

Related Articles

Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025 Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch Pushpa-2 Kochi Event Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event Shalini Pandey Pretty Look Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits Samyuktha Menon At Private Event In Vijayawada Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree