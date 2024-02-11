Samantha getting back to Work

Samantha has taken a major break after she got diagnosed with Myositis. The actress announced that she would take a break and she completed all her current projects. The actress also recently dubbed for her Bollywood film Citadel directed by Raj and DK that will release soon. Samantha has been holidaying with her friends, taking medication without skipping her workouts. The actress now announced that she is all set to return back to work soon. Samantha also said that she has done Health Podcasts very recently and they will be out next week.

Samantha said that she is all excited about these podcasts. Samantha has been in talks with various filmmakers and she is expected to announce her next project at the earliest. After the super success of The Family Man: Season 2, the actress is rushed with several offers from Hindi. She is even keen to do interesting films in all the Indian languages. Some of her recent Telugu films did not fare well at the box-office. Hope Samantha makes a strong comeback very soon.