Buzz: Vikram to lock horns with Kamal Haasan?

Padmashri Kamal Haasan made a perfect comeback with Vikram and the film stood as the biggest hit in the career of the actor. He got a huge boost through the film and he lined up several projects. One among them is the sequel of Vikram and the shoot commences next year. Lokesh Kanagaraj pitched the basic idea and Kamal Haasan will reprise his role. There would be a lot of additions to the cast and the budget too will be huge. As per the ongoing speculation, Tamil actor Vikram is in talks to play the role of the lead antagonist in the sequel.

Vikram loves to do challenging roles and those with negative shades. An official announcement would be made once things are finalized. Kamal Haasan’s home banner Raajkamal Films International will produce Vikram 2. There would be lot of critically acclaimed actors and they will be finalized once the final script is locked. Kamal Haasan is all excited about the project. He is currently completing his long-delayed project Indian 2 in the direction of Shankar.