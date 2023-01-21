Dil Raju’s grand bash for Vijay

Top producer Dil Raju produced his first Tamil film Varisu which featured Vijay in the lead role. The film did fantastic business during the Sankranthi season in Tamil. The film failed to grab the attention across the Telugu states because of the biggies Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy. Dil Raju tried hard to bring Vijay for the Telugu promotions and the grand pre-release event was canceled as Vijay was hesitant. Now Dil Raju after the film turned out to be a success arranged a grand bash in Hyderabad.

The grand party will have limited guests and it would be hosted by his family. The team of Varisu along with the close friends of Dil Raju will be present for the bash today evening in Hyderabad. Varisu is a family entertainer directed by Vamshi Paidipally and the film had Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, Sarathkumar, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shyam and Prakash Raj playing the lead roles. Vijay is currently shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s untitled action entertainer and the film releases next year.