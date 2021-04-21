Can AP people survive a 2nd wave lockdown?

It is by now clear how the second wave of Coronavirus has hit the country hard at a short notice. But still, neither the Centre nor the States are prepared to go for economic lockdowns. Even the Prime Minister has advised the States to use the lockdown as a last resort only. Amid this, questions are being raised whether the Jagan Reddy Government in Andhra Pradesh would be able to deal with second wave without going for lockdown.

The AP people suffered greatly at the time of first wave last year. Especially the lockdown between AP and Telangana have put untold hardships to them. The collapse of construction industry and general economic activity has dealt a severe blow to all sections. The AP workers could neither find work in their State nor go to Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, etc for opportunities.

The AP liquor policy, which led to illegal smuggling, gave more problems to the people on the inter-state borders. At the height of Covid infections, people were held up and made to stand in long queues at the AP-Telangana border. While people moved into Telangana freely, they found it very hard to enter AP at that time.

Experts say that preventive steps are needed on a war footing to fight second wave. Massive awareness campaigns and accountability are required. The Jagan regime cannot afford to go for another lockdown considering how the State is already steeped in debts and economic distress.