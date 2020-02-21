Can Pawan avoid Amit Shah public meeting?

Undoubtedly, Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan is not at all happy with the way the BJP national leadership is trying to take political advantage out of AP rather than saving it from Capital shifting crisis, misgovernance and financial ruin. But, a situation has now arisen wherein Pawan can’t embarrass Modi-Shah. The BJP has not come forward to hold a joint protest proposed by Jana Sena against Amaravati Capital shifting. However, the BJP leaders are inviting Senani to share dais with Amit Shah in Telangana on CAA awareness on March 15.

Lot of speculation is going on in Telugu states whether Pawan will attend the Shah meeting or not. Probability is that Senani may attend the BJP show, going by the way he has been sincerely making pro-CAA statements at every meeting since his last visit to Delhi. Pawan appears to be believing in the BJP unofficial assurances on continuation of Amaravati Capital.

But, previous experiences show how the national party didn’t fulfill the Special Status promise to AP. Questions come up whether Pawan can trust Modi-Shah. Will BJP truly fulfill personal promises made to Senani on AP Capital? Pawan already started supporting CAA and it’s for BJP now to reciprocate.