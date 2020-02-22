AP SIT for wholesale probe into Naidu Regime scams

AP CM Jagan Reddy is bent on silencing all opposing voices ahead of his court cases and challenging political career ahead. Now, Jagan Circar has formed a huge, 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to comprehensively probe into all the land scams, irregularities in irrigation projects and corporations in TDP Regime. The SIT will have 4 IPS officers and three DSPs and three inspectors, to be led by intelligence DIG Kolli Raghuram Reddy. Its immediate target will be to question TDP leaders and their benamis in CRDA lands scam.

The opposition leaders dismissed it as another desperate, cheap trick of Jagan Reddy to divert the people’s attention from his CBI and Interpol cases. The SIT will now extensively and closely probe into the findings of the Ministers Sub-Committee about unlawful acquisition of lands by TDP leaders in Amaravati Capital. The Sub-Committee at that time named Nara Lokesh, P Narayana and others in the list of those who acquired lands through insider trading in Amaravati.

As per the latest GO, the SIT officers will have powers to probe all the decisions taken by Chandrababu Naidu since he took over and the first chief minister of AP in 2014. The SIT was given such extensive power’s following Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram’s suggestion to the government to order in-depth investigation into the TDP insider trading and benami transactions.