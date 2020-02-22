Megastar – Koratala Flick: Suspense Continues

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva are working on a social drama and the shoot is under progress in Hyderabad. Impressed with one of the key roles, Chiranjeevi wanted Charan to play the role. Koratala Siva too was convinced and things changed completely after RRR release is pushed for release next year. Chiranjeevi is keen on releasing his film this year and he is not ready to push the film for summer 2021.

There are speculations that Mahesh Babu or Allu Arjun may replace Ram Charan in the film but Chiranjeevi is quite strict on the stand and he wants Charan to do the role at any cost. The makers haven’t approached any other actor for the role. The talks are on about the release date. With a lot of stake involved, Chiranjeevi wants the film to release this year. Chiranjeevi and Rajamouli are expected to meet once again and finalize things soon.