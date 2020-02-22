Bheeshma Day1 AP/TS Collections – Biggest Opening for Nithiin

Bheeshma has registered very good openings in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 6.30 Cr. This is the career biggest opening day for Nithiin as the film has beat A Aa which had collected 5.55 Cr share. After a good start in the morning shows the film has registered excellent occupancies from matinees with even C centres going full. Mahashivaratri holiday has also helped the film big time. The film is carrying a good report among the audience which should help it to have a very good opening.

Below are the area wise shares

Area Day 1 Collections Pre Release Nizam 2.21 Cr 6.30 Cr Ceeded 0.80 Cr 3.06 Cr UA 0.62 Cr 1.85 Cr Guntur 0.77 Cr 1.55 Cr East 0.67 Cr 1.55 Cr Krishna 0.40 Cr 1.40 Cr West 0.56 Cr 1.20 Cr Nellore 0.27 Cr 0.64 Cr AP/TS 6.30 Cr 17.50 Cr (19.10 Cr including P&P)

ROI 2 Cr Overseas: 2.40 Cr Worldwide 23.50 Cr (Including P&P)