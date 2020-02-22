Bheeshma Day1 AP/TS Collections – Biggest Opening for Nithiin

Bheeshma has registered very good openings in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 6.30 Cr. This is the career biggest opening day for Nithiin as the film has beat A Aa which had collected 5.55 Cr share. After a good start in the morning shows the film has registered excellent occupancies from matinees with even C centres going full. Mahashivaratri holiday has also helped the film big time. The film is carrying a good report among the audience which should help it to have a very good opening.

Below are the area wise shares

AreaDay 1 CollectionsPre Release
Nizam2.21 Cr6.30 Cr
Ceeded0.80 Cr3.06 Cr
UA0.62 Cr1.85 Cr
Guntur0.77 Cr1.55 Cr
East 0.67 Cr1.55 Cr
Krishna0.40 Cr1.40 Cr
West0.56 Cr1.20 Cr
Nellore0.27 Cr0.64 Cr
AP/TS6.30 Cr17.50 Cr (19.10 Cr including P&P)
ROI2 Cr
Overseas:2.40 Cr
Worldwide23.50 Cr (Including P&P)
