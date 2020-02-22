Bheeshma Day1 AP/TS Collections – Biggest Opening for Nithiin

Bheeshma has registered very good openings in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 6.30 Cr. This is the career biggest opening day for Nithiin as the film has beat A Aa which had collected 5.55 Cr share. After a good start in the morning shows the film has registered excellent occupancies from matinees with even C centres going full. Mahashivaratri holiday has also helped the film big time. The film is carrying a good report among the audience which should help it to have a very good opening.
Below are the area wise shares
|Area
|Day 1 Collections
|Pre Release
|Nizam
|2.21 Cr
|6.30 Cr
|Ceeded
|0.80 Cr
|3.06 Cr
|UA
|0.62 Cr
|1.85 Cr
|Guntur
|0.77 Cr
|1.55 Cr
|East
|0.67 Cr
|1.55 Cr
|Krishna
|0.40 Cr
|1.40 Cr
|West
|0.56 Cr
|1.20 Cr
|Nellore
|0.27 Cr
|0.64 Cr
|AP/TS
|6.30 Cr
|17.50 Cr (19.10 Cr including P&P)
|ROI
|2 Cr
|Overseas:
|2.40 Cr
|Worldwide
|23.50 Cr (Including P&P)