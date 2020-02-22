KCR attending Trump dinner but not Jagan

Indian President Ramnath Kovind is offering official dinner to US President Donald Trump in Delhi on February 25. Prime Minister Modi will offer lunch. Only Kovind’s office has extended invitation to a select group of Chief Ministers which included Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. KCR office has already confirmed his Delhi visit to take part in the dinner.

Whereas, AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy is not attending the dinner. The President’s office has so far invited CMs of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Orissa, Bihar and Haryana. AP, Tamil Nadu and Kerala CMs have not received invitations as yet.

Political analysts say that obviously BJP and BJP-friendly CMs are given preference. But, why is KCR invited but not his Federal Front partner Jagan? Apparently, the same old political equations are still holding good. The BJP wants Congress to lose its strength in Telangana permanently. So, it is still accommodating KCR in important forums like US President dinner. Absence of invitation to AP is certainly a matter of concern for YCP.