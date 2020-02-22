Amulya-Pro-Pak issue stirring social media

A sedition case has been controversial even during the pre-independence era and whenever it is applied to someone it always triggers wide debate across the country. Recently sedition case has been filed against a 19-year-old woman Amulya in Bengaluru. She has been voicing against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA through various social media platforms including dating sites. Karnataka CM responded on this issue and appealed that she should not be given bail. The issue is currently stirring social media and there have been voices in support of and against of Amulya Leona. Details as below:

Amulya’s Facebook post that went viral:

A couple of days Amulya wrote a Facebook post in Kannada that – “Hindustan Zindabad, Pakistan Zindabad, Bangladesh Zindabaad, Srilanka Zindabad, Nepal Zindabaad, Afghanistan Zindabad, China zindabad, Bhutan zindabad, Whichever country it is – zindabad to all countries. You teach the children that the nation is its soil. We children are telling you – nation means it is its people. All people should get their basic facilities. All of them should be able to avail their fundamental rights. Governments should take care of the people of these countries. Zindabad to everyone who serves the people. I don’t become a part of a different nation just because I say zindabad to that nation. As per law, I am an Indian citizen. It is my duty to respect my nation and work for the people of the country. I will do that. Let us see what these RSS guys will do. The Sanghis will get annoyed by this. Start your series of comments. What I have to say I will say.” Needless to say, her comments became viral in social media.

Controversial speech in anti CAA rally:

She is journalism student in Banglore and participated in all anti CAA meetings. She is known as firebrand student among her friends.

In a recent “Save the Constitution” protest organized in Bengaluru where Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi was also present, Amulya started the speech by saying the same words of her Facebook post that includes “Pakistan Zindabad “. Asaduddin Owaisi, the chief of AIMIM immediately rushed to stop her. Asaduddin went on to say that he is no way supporting Pakistan and he tried to take away the microphone from her and she could not finish her speech.

Amulya arrest and attack on her family:

Immediately after this incident Banglore police filed sedition case against her. Bengaluru DCP said, they have registered a suo motu case against her under section 124A (Sedition) and 153A and B i.e. promoting enmity between different groups. Meanwhile some miscreants attacked on her house and her father lodged a police complaint.

Karnataka CM suspects links with Naxals:

Yediyurappa, CM of Karnataka, responded on this issue and suspected Amulya to have links with Naxals. He also added “Bail should not be given to Amulya. Her father has also said he won’t protect her. Its proved now that she had contacts with Naxals. Proper punishment should be given,” he added.

Netizens divided on this issue:

Amulya-pro-pak hashtag became viral in social media and many netizens asked her to move to Pakistan if she loves the enemy country so much. However, others responded that why Police, CM, and other machinery reacted so swiftly in this issue and filed suo motu cases while they are lethargic while acting on real issues.

We have to wait and see how this issue turns..