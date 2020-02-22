Pic Talk: Anasuya wows in a Black Saree

Top anchor and actress Anasuya Bharadwaj is known for her glamorous presence. Though she loves to be in her limits, her stunning screen presence brought her enough number of fans and followers. The actress surprised everyone in a black saree and turned out to be a feast. She looked super hot in a trendy saree for a television show. The pictures from the photoshoot are now trending across the internet. Anasuya has been roped in for a crucial role in Pawan Kalyan – Krish film and Allu Arjun – Sukumar film.





