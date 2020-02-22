Is Jagan’s SIT against Naidu superior to ministers, IAS officers?

AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the alleged irregularities committed by previous TDP government led by N Chandrababu Naidu between 2014 and 2019.

The government issued orders all of a sudden that too late at night of Friday.

The said GO (government order) was kept as a ‘confidential GO’on the AP government GO website till midnight of Friday and it was made accessible to all only after midnight.

Interesintly, Jagan constituted SIT comprising of 10 members, who all are police officials.

Of them, seven are DIG, SP, DSP rank officials and the remaining three are inspector rank officials.

The SIT is headed by a DIG rank official Kolli Raghuram Reddy.

This gave scope for speculations and suspicions over the actual ‘motive’ of Jagan behind the SIT?

The pertinent question that comes to the fore is Jagan’s SIT superior to cabinet ministers, Rajya Sabha members, Special CS rank IAS officers.

Jagan had already constituted a sub-committee comprising of members who are No. 2 in his government and party, namely finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, MP Vijayasai Reddy and Special CS Manmohan Singh, to probe into alleged irregularities in Naidu’s government.

The committee already completed the inquiry and submitted a report naming TDP leaders Chandrababu Naidu, his son Lokesh, then municipal minister P Narayana etc of indulging in insider trading and purchase vast extent of lands through their benamis in Amaravathi capital region just before announcement of Amaravathi as capital.

If Jagan wants to take this probe further, he should have appointed a inquiry committee, which is superior to cabinet sub committee.

But he constituted SIT, which comprises of DIG, SP and inspector rank officials.

Can these low rank officials able to summon superior officials like Ajeya Kallam, who is the chief advisor for Jagan now and worked as CS in Naidu’s government, when Amaravathi capital was shaping up?

This shows that Jagan is targetting few persons like Chandrababu, Lokesh, Narayana, Pattipati Pulla Rao, Payyavula Keshav, Lanka Dinakar, Dhulipalla Narendra, Kambhampati Ramamohan Rao etc, who will be directed to appear before SIT for inquiry and harass them with cases.

For this reason, Jagan accorded ‘police station’ status to SIT, which can book cases against anyone under CrPC.