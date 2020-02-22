Navy objected to Vizag Capital: Bonda Uma

The TDP is asking YCP government whether or not the Eastern Naval Command has seriously warned it against shifting Executive Capital to Visakhapatnam. Ex MLA Bonda Uma said that because of this, Jagan Circar totally fell silent and meekly surrendered to the Navy threats to avoid future confrontation with the Central Government. The Navy objection gave an unexpected blow to CM Jagan 3 Capitals plan. Uma said that Jagan Circar had released crores of funds to shift AP Secretariat to Millennium Towers in Vizag but now all that turned a waste. Navy wrote a letter to AP to stop shifting Secretariat into Millennium Towers for the security of defence installations nearby.

From the beginning, questions were asked whether the Navy would allow Vizag to become the seat of AP administration because that would endanger the sensitive defence and Navy property there. But, CM Jagan blindly went ahead and even began efforts to prepare facilities to run administration from the port city.

The latest Navy negative response has created a tricky situation. Political circles are speculating whether Jagan will lobby again with Modi-Shah or whether he will make alternative plans.