Breaking : Mahesh Babu – Vamsi Paidipally project on Hold?

Superstar Mahesh Babu is on a break after the super success of Sarileru Neekevvaru. He is in talks with Vamshi Paidipally for an action thriller. Dil Raju is on board as the producer of the film. Vamshi Paidipally is yet to complete the script and in this while, Mythri Movie Makers entered into the game. Parasuram narrated an interesting script and the top production house locked Mahesh Babu once again.

As of now, Vamshi Paidipally’s film is put on hold. During his recent visit to the USA, Naveen Yerneni met Mahesh Babu and discussed about a project. The regular shoot will commence from May or June this year. More details awaited.