“Caste war” brewing in Telangana BJP!

A ‘caste war’ is reportedly brewing internally in the Telangana unit of BJP.

After Bandi Sanjay took over as Telangana BJP president in March 2020, who is from Backward Classes (Munnuru Kapu), the caste war has reportedly started in the party.

Reddys, brahmins and other forward castes in the party are upset at Bandi Sanjay giving prominence only to BCs and ignoring other castes.

Bandji Sanjay is reportedly giving more prominence to Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind, who also hails from BC category.

Reddys, brahmins etc used to call the shots in Telangana BJP earlier but after Sanjay took over they feel sidelined.

Now, the possible entry of sacked health minister Etela Rajender from TRS to BJP has reportedly fuelled caste war further.

This is because Etela from Mudiraj caste also hails from BC category. Other castes fear that the entry of Etela will further increase the dominance of BCs in Telangana BJP and they are allegedly trying to block the entry of Etela by giving wrong feedback to party high command against Etela.