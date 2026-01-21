x
Home > Movie News

‘Cheekatilo’ Trailer Signals a Strong Performance from Sobhita Dhulipala

Published on January 21, 2026 by swathy

‘Cheekatilo’ Trailer Signals a Strong Performance from Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala has built a strong fan base in the OTT space, with Made in Heaven and The Night Manager emerging as big digital hits. She now returns with Cheekatilo, a new film made for Amazon Prime Video, slated for release on the 23rd of this month. Directed by Sharan Koppishetty and produced by Suresh Productions, the film’s trailer was unveiled today.

Cheekatilo is a crime thriller centered on the search for a mysterious killer. Unlike typical crime stories where the lead is part of the investigation team, Sobhita plays a journalist who runs a podcast. Through this platform, she explores and narrates chilling crime stories, adding a fresh layer to the narrative. The film follows a string of murders, the team trying to crack the case, and the podcast that connects these dark events. The trailer hints at several gripping and suspense-filled moments.

Sobhita makes a strong impression with her screen presence and controlled performance, effectively conveying the depth of her character. The killer is kept under wraps with a mask, leaving viewers curious about the identity hidden behind it until the end. Known for delivering content-driven and high-quality films, Suresh Productions seems to continue that tradition with Cheekatilo. Going by the trailer, the film looks set to give Sobhita another notable success on the OTT platform.

