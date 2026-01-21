x
Andhra Pradesh Real Estate Braces for a Price Reset

Published on January 21, 2026

Andhra Pradesh Real Estate Braces for a Price Reset

Real estate may turn around in India in 2017: Report

Andhra Pradesh is expected to have a rate revision in land market values, which is already influencing buying and selling decisions. Landowners who were planning to sell are choosing to wait a little longer, hoping for better returns once the new rates come into effect. On the other hand, buyers are moving fast, keen to register properties before prices officially rise. This contrasting behavior has put the real estate market in a brief pause-and-rush mode.

The state government has made it clear that land values will be revised from February 1, following a memo issued by the Revenue Department. This will be the second such revision after the coalition government assumed office. Officials suggest that the increase may be around seven to eight percent, though the exact impact will depend on the location. With the announcement now official, uncertainty in the market has given way to calculated anticipation.

Comparisons are often drawn with high-value zones in neighbouring Telangana, where land prices have reached record levels. There is a growing belief that Andhra Pradesh, with its development push and investment-friendly policies, should also see stronger land valuations. The government appears to agree, as it continues to promote investments while also focusing on welfare housing to avoid burdening low-income families. Plans are in place to launch large-scale housing construction around Ugadi.

Questions are also being raised about whether land values will be revised every year. Officials explain that these updates are meant to correct long-standing imbalances by increasing undervalued land prices and rationalizing inflated ones. Last year’s revision led to higher stamp duty collections, boosting state revenue without dampening market sentiment.

Once February 1 arrives, land registrations are expected to pick up sharply, setting the stage for renewed momentum in Andhra Pradesh’s real estate sector.

