PR Agencies Earning Big for Fake Promotions

The media promotions for films have turned out to be a joke. Instead of staying focused on the film’s content, several actors and technicians are misusing it through fake promotions by spending big money. Several Telugu actors are now hiring Bollywood PR agencies to post or leak the content to the national media and this turns viral all over social media. This turned out to be a new game and a big amount of money is changing hands.

The personal PRs of the actors and technicians are acting as a bridge and are playing a key role in these fake promotions. The news leaks, fake articles and negative propaganda on fellow actors and producers has been the new trend in Telugu cinema. Though it is unknown for many, the PRs themselves are leaking the sources who spent money for the campaign and the amount spent. While the producers are losing big, the PR agencies and the PROs are being benefited through these fake promotions.