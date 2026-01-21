AP Liquor Case: Supreme Court Directs Accused to Seek Bail in Trial Court

The Supreme Court of India has issued important directions while hearing the bail petitions of three accused in the AP liquor case. The court dismissed the petitions seeking relief at the apex level and made it clear that the accused must approach the trial court for regular bail. At the same time, it granted temporary relief by extending protection from arrest for a limited period.

The case was heard by a bench led by Justice Surya Kant. The accused, Krishna Mohan Reddy, Dhanunjaya Reddy, and Balaji Govindappa, had approached the Supreme Court after the High Court cancelled the default bail granted earlier by the trial court.

The trial court had initially granted default bail as the investigating agency failed to file the charge sheet within the prescribed time. The state government later challenged this order, following which the High Court set aside the default bail. The accused then moved the Supreme Court seeking relief.

After hearing the matter, the Supreme Court said it could not interfere with the High Court’s ruling. The bench directed the accused to file regular bail petitions before the concerned trial court. However, the court also provided interim protection by extending the earlier relief granted on November 26. This protection from arrest will continue for four more weeks.

The court clarified that this window would allow the accused to pursue bail before the trial court. If bail is denied there, they will have the liberty to approach the High Court again.