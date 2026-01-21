x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
View all stories
Home > Politics

AP Liquor Case: Supreme Court Directs Accused to Seek Bail in Trial Court

Published on January 21, 2026 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Video : Exclusive Interview with Producer Sushmita Konidela
image
Jagan’s Padayatra 2.0: The Sequel Ready For Release?
image
AP Liquor Case: Supreme Court Directs Accused to Seek Bail in Trial Court
image
PR Agencies Earning Big for Fake Promotions
image
Andhra Pradesh Real Estate Braces for a Price Reset

AP Liquor Case: Supreme Court Directs Accused to Seek Bail in Trial Court

The Supreme Court of India has issued important directions while hearing the bail petitions of three accused in the AP liquor case. The court dismissed the petitions seeking relief at the apex level and made it clear that the accused must approach the trial court for regular bail. At the same time, it granted temporary relief by extending protection from arrest for a limited period.

The case was heard by a bench led by Justice Surya Kant. The accused, Krishna Mohan Reddy, Dhanunjaya Reddy, and Balaji Govindappa, had approached the Supreme Court after the High Court cancelled the default bail granted earlier by the trial court.

The trial court had initially granted default bail as the investigating agency failed to file the charge sheet within the prescribed time. The state government later challenged this order, following which the High Court set aside the default bail. The accused then moved the Supreme Court seeking relief.

After hearing the matter, the Supreme Court said it could not interfere with the High Court’s ruling. The bench directed the accused to file regular bail petitions before the concerned trial court. However, the court also provided interim protection by extending the earlier relief granted on November 26. This protection from arrest will continue for four more weeks.

The court clarified that this window would allow the accused to pursue bail before the trial court. If bail is denied there, they will have the liberty to approach the High Court again.

Next Jagan’s Padayatra 2.0: The Sequel Ready For Release? Previous PR Agencies Earning Big for Fake Promotions
else

TRENDING

image
PR Agencies Earning Big for Fake Promotions
image
‘Cheekatilo’ Trailer Signals a Strong Performance from Sobhita Dhulipala
image
Mrunal Thakur completes her shoot for Dacoit

Latest

image
Video : Exclusive Interview with Producer Sushmita Konidela
image
Jagan’s Padayatra 2.0: The Sequel Ready For Release?
image
AP Liquor Case: Supreme Court Directs Accused to Seek Bail in Trial Court
image
PR Agencies Earning Big for Fake Promotions
image
Andhra Pradesh Real Estate Braces for a Price Reset

Most Read

image
Jagan’s Padayatra 2.0: The Sequel Ready For Release?
image
AP Liquor Case: Supreme Court Directs Accused to Seek Bail in Trial Court
image
Andhra Pradesh Real Estate Braces for a Price Reset

Related Articles

Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event