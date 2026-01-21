Jagan’s Padayatra 2.0: The Sequel Ready For Release?

YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan has once again indicated that he plans to return to the roads with so called padayatra.

During his recent interaction with his party leaders from the Eluru constituency at Tadepalli office, Jagan spoke at length about the need to stay connected with people. He asked leaders to be active on the ground and respond to public issues. He also hinted that the padayatra would be part of a larger plan to rebuild the party’s presence across the state.

Unlike earlier announcements, this one keeps measuring. Jagan is more focused on internal coordination. Jagan has made it clear that he will first hold regular constituency-level meetings. One constituency every week is the format being discussed. The padayatra will come later, after this phase of groundwork.

Jagan also spoke about public dissatisfaction with the current coalition government. He told party leaders that criticism of the ruling setup is common in everyday conversations. He suggested that people are revisiting comparisons with his tenure. These claims were received positively within the party, though outside reactions remain mixed.

The timeline shared by Jagan places the padayatra roughly a year and a half away. By then, the government would have completed most of its term. The walk is expected to stretch over a long period, keeping Jagan among the public for months at a time. For the party, it is seen as a way to slowly rebuild contact rather than make a sudden comeback.

Among cadres, the announcement has generated interest. Many see it as a familiar strategy returning at a familiar time. For voters, the response is quieter. There is curiosity, but also caution. The memory of past promises still exists, along with expectations that go beyond symbolism.

For now, there is no padayatra on the roads. There are only meetings and preparation. Whether this upcoming walk will change public mood or simply repeat an old political routine is something only time will answer.