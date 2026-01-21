x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
View all stories
Home > Politics

Jagan’s Padayatra 2.0: The Sequel Ready For Release?

Published on January 21, 2026 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Video : Exclusive Interview with Producer Sushmita Konidela
image
Jagan’s Padayatra 2.0: The Sequel Ready For Release?
image
AP Liquor Case: Supreme Court Directs Accused to Seek Bail in Trial Court
image
PR Agencies Earning Big for Fake Promotions
image
Andhra Pradesh Real Estate Braces for a Price Reset

Jagan’s Padayatra 2.0: The Sequel Ready For Release?

YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan has once again indicated that he plans to return to the roads with so called padayatra.

During his recent interaction with his party leaders from the Eluru constituency at Tadepalli office, Jagan spoke at length about the need to stay connected with people. He asked leaders to be active on the ground and respond to public issues. He also hinted that the padayatra would be part of a larger plan to rebuild the party’s presence across the state.

Unlike earlier announcements, this one keeps measuring. Jagan is more focused on internal coordination. Jagan has made it clear that he will first hold regular constituency-level meetings. One constituency every week is the format being discussed. The padayatra will come later, after this phase of groundwork.

Jagan also spoke about public dissatisfaction with the current coalition government. He told party leaders that criticism of the ruling setup is common in everyday conversations. He suggested that people are revisiting comparisons with his tenure. These claims were received positively within the party, though outside reactions remain mixed.

The timeline shared by Jagan places the padayatra roughly a year and a half away. By then, the government would have completed most of its term. The walk is expected to stretch over a long period, keeping Jagan among the public for months at a time. For the party, it is seen as a way to slowly rebuild contact rather than make a sudden comeback.

Among cadres, the announcement has generated interest. Many see it as a familiar strategy returning at a familiar time. For voters, the response is quieter. There is curiosity, but also caution. The memory of past promises still exists, along with expectations that go beyond symbolism.

For now, there is no padayatra on the roads. There are only meetings and preparation. Whether this upcoming walk will change public mood or simply repeat an old political routine is something only time will answer.

Next Video : Exclusive Interview with Producer Sushmita Konidela Previous AP Liquor Case: Supreme Court Directs Accused to Seek Bail in Trial Court
else

TRENDING

image
PR Agencies Earning Big for Fake Promotions
image
‘Cheekatilo’ Trailer Signals a Strong Performance from Sobhita Dhulipala
image
Mrunal Thakur completes her shoot for Dacoit

Latest

image
Video : Exclusive Interview with Producer Sushmita Konidela
image
Jagan’s Padayatra 2.0: The Sequel Ready For Release?
image
AP Liquor Case: Supreme Court Directs Accused to Seek Bail in Trial Court
image
PR Agencies Earning Big for Fake Promotions
image
Andhra Pradesh Real Estate Braces for a Price Reset

Most Read

image
Jagan’s Padayatra 2.0: The Sequel Ready For Release?
image
AP Liquor Case: Supreme Court Directs Accused to Seek Bail in Trial Court
image
Andhra Pradesh Real Estate Braces for a Price Reset

Related Articles

Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event