Zombie Reddy 2 joins Sankranthi 2027 Race

Young actor Teja Sajja is racing ahead with back-to-back hits. His last movie Mirai is a super hit and Teja Sajja is working on multiple films and most of them are sequels. He will next take up Zombie Reddy 2. Prasanth Varma who directed the first installment will not direct the film because of his commitment towards Jai Hanuman. Bollywood director Suparn Verma who directed Haq will direct the project. Suparna is also the co-writer for the super hit Amazon series ‘The Family Man’.

Suparn Verma started working on Zombie Reddy 2 and the shoot commences later this year. The makers are in the plans to release the film during Sankranthi 2027. People Media Factory will produce this prestigious film. The makers will announce more details about the film very soon. After completing Zombie Reddy 2, Teja Sajja will take up Mirai 2 and the film too will be produced by People Media Factory.