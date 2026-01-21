x
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Zombie Reddy 2 joins Sankranthi 2027 Race

Published on January 21, 2026 by swathy

Zombie Reddy 2 joins Sankranthi 2027 Race

Young actor Teja Sajja is racing ahead with back-to-back hits. His last movie Mirai is a super hit and Teja Sajja is working on multiple films and most of them are sequels. He will next take up Zombie Reddy 2. Prasanth Varma who directed the first installment will not direct the film because of his commitment towards Jai Hanuman. Bollywood director Suparn Verma who directed Haq will direct the project. Suparna is also the co-writer for the super hit Amazon series ‘The Family Man’.

Suparn Verma started working on Zombie Reddy 2 and the shoot commences later this year. The makers are in the plans to release the film during Sankranthi 2027. People Media Factory will produce this prestigious film. The makers will announce more details about the film very soon. After completing Zombie Reddy 2, Teja Sajja will take up Mirai 2 and the film too will be produced by People Media Factory.

