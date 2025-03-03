Chhaava Trailer: Adrenaline-fueled Action Spectacle

Vicky Kaushal’s historical action-packed film Chhaava continues to dominate the box office, and it has been able to outshine several biggies, in terms of collections. The film directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, will arrive with Telugu dubbed version on March 7th. Meanwhile, the film’s Telugu trailer was launched.

After the demise of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Maratha Empire stands at a crossroads. Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, known as Chhaava, steps into his father’s shoes to uphold his legacy. Determined to eliminate Sambhaji, Mughal ruler Aurangzeb spares no effort in his pursuit. Set against the backdrop of the escalating war between the Marathas and Mughals, the story transforms into an adrenaline-fueled action spectacle.

The trailer is loaded with pulse-pounding action, featuring Vicky Kaushal’s portrayal of a fearless warrior who takes on countless enemies in brutal battles. It culminates in a thrilling sequence where his character faces off against a lion, symbolizing his unmatched courage and strength. Vicky Kaushal’s performance indeed is a defining highlight. Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna’s portrayals add nuance and gravitas to the narrative.

The cinematography by Saurabh Goswami enhances the immersive experience. The music by AR Rahman strikes all the right chords, heightening the tension of battle scenes and emotional moments alike.

As the trailer builds more inquisitiveness, the movie has high chances to do well in Telugu. Moreover, it is released here by Geetha Film Distribution.