Home > Cricket/IPL

India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025: Varun Chakravarthy’s Fifer Seals India’s Victory

Published on March 2, 2025 by nymisha

India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025: Varun Chakravarthy’s Fifer Seals India’s Victory

In a thrilling encounter at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, India clinched a 44-run win against New Zealand, thanks to a sensational five-wicket haul by Varun Chakravarthy. The mystery spinner, making his first appearance in the tournament, finished with figures of 5/42, dismantling the Kiwi batting lineup and guiding India to a semi-final clash with Australia.

Chakravarthy, who had struggled in his previous outings in the UAE, turned the tables with a spellbinding performance. His variations and accuracy proved too much for the New Zealand batters, as he picked up crucial wickets at regular intervals. His fifer included the prized scalp of Kane Williamson, who fought valiantly with an 81-run knock but fell to Axar Patel in the 41st over.

Chasing 250, New Zealand got off to a shaky start, losing opener Rachin Ravindra early to Hardik Pandya. Williamson anchored the innings, but the lack of support from the middle order hurt the Kiwis. Despite a brief resistance from Tom Latham (14) and Mitchell Santner (28), New Zealand collapsed to 205 all out in 44.4 overs.

Earlier, India posted 249/9 in their 50 overs, thanks to a gritty 79 by Shreyas Iyer and a late flourish from Hardik Pandya (45). Matt Henry was the standout bowler for New Zealand, claiming a five-wicket haul (5/42) and keeping the Indian batters in check.

With this win, India topped Group A and will face Australia in the semi-finals on Tuesday. New Zealand, meanwhile, will travel to Lahore to take on South Africa.

