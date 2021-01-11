Chitti Lyrical Video: Enjoyable Song From Jathi Ratnalu

Yupp Advert



Naveen Polisetty, Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna play lead roles in upcoming hilarious entertainer Jathi Ratnalu directed by Anudeep KV under Swapna Cinema. Radhan has rendered soundtracks and lyrical video of first single Chitti from the film is unveiled today.

The song is all about Naveen Pilisetty expressing his contentment of being in love with his girl played by Faria Abdullah and the small happiness he finds in her presence. The singing of Ram Miriyala as well as the composition by Radhan are just superb. It’s an enjoyable number with quirky lyrics by Ramajogayya Sastry. Naveen steals the show with his witty acts.

Although the makers of the film haven’t yet disclosed the release date, they have announced to release it very soon.